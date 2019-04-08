Vehicle clocked at 112 km/h on McKercher Drive in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have ticketed two more drivers in less than a week for excessive speeding.
Patrol officers said a vehicle driven by a teen was clocked going 112 km/h Sunday evening on McKercher Drive.
The speed limit is 50 km/h.
The 17-year-old boy was handed a $952 ticket and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
Officers also ticketed a driver and impounded a vehicle on Friday afternoon.
Police said a vehicle intercepted on Claypool Drive was going 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Along with the vehicle being impounded for seven days, the driver was given an $832 ticket.
On April 2, a Saskatoon police officer on patrol in Martensville spotted a car going 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Police said parents and guardians need to talk to young drivers about the dangers of excessive speeding.
