Canada
April 8, 2019 12:22 pm
Updated: April 8, 2019 12:42 pm

Vehicle clocked at 112 km/h on McKercher Drive in Saskatoon

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Excessive speeding on the rise in Saskatoon (from Aug. 2018).

A A

Saskatoon police have ticketed two more drivers in less than a week for excessive speeding.

Patrol officers said a vehicle driven by a teen was clocked going 112 km/h Sunday evening on McKercher Drive.

READ MORE: Mario Kart showdown between SGI and Saskatoon police kicks off traffic spotlight

The speed limit is 50 km/h.

Story continues below

The 17-year-old boy was handed a $952 ticket and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

Officers also ticketed a driver and impounded a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Police said a vehicle intercepted on Claypool Drive was going 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Along with the vehicle being impounded for seven days, the driver was given an $832 ticket.

READ MORE: Car clocked at double the speed limit in Martensville, Sask.

On April 2, a Saskatoon police officer on patrol in Martensville spotted a car going 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police said parents and guardians need to talk to young drivers about the dangers of excessive speeding.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Excessive Speeding
McKercher Drive
McKercher Drive Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Speeding
Speeding Ticket

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.