April 1, 2019 11:59 am

Infant dies after being hit by truck in Prince Albert, Sask. parking lot

An infant who was struck in the parking lot of the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert by a truck travelling at a very low speed has died from her injuries.

An infant died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in Prince Albert, Sask.

The girl was struck in the parking lot of the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday by a truck travelling at a very low speed, police said.

The one-year-old suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Victoria Hospital by paramedics where she died from her injuries.

No other details have been released, including the infant’s name.

Prince Albert police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

