Dirt bike driver killed in Eston, Sask. collision

The driver of a dirt bike was killed in a collision Wednesday evening in western Saskatchewan.

Kindersley RCMP said they were called to an off-road collision in Eston just after 6:15 p.m CT.

A man was riding a dirt bike in a ditch along Highway 30 when he collided with a telephone pole guide wire, police said.

The 35-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

His name has not been released by RCMP.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Eston is roughly 210 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.