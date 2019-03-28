Canada
March 28, 2019 11:47 am

Dirt bike driver killed in Eston, Sask. collision

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: One hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision on Circle Drive by Valley Road.

A A

The driver of a dirt bike was killed in a collision Wednesday evening in western Saskatchewan.

Kindersley RCMP said they were called to an off-road collision in Eston just after 6:15 p.m CT.

READ MORE: Fatal rollover closes Highway 11 southbound lanes near Dundurn, Sask.

A man was riding a dirt bike in a ditch along Highway 30 when he collided with a telephone pole guide wire, police said.

The 35-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

His name has not been released by RCMP.

READ MORE: No serious injuries after vehicle slams into Tim Hortons in Saskatoon

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Eston is roughly 210 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
dirt bike
Eston
Eston Saskatchewan
Kindersley RCMP
Sask RCMP
Telephone Pole Guide Wire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.