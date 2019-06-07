Prince Albert police seize duffel bag with guns inside

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after officers seized guns and ammunition on Friday, according to Prince Albert police.

A suspect carrying a duffle bag was deemed suspicious by an officer on routine patrol in the 600-block of 5th Avenue East shortly after 2 a.m. CT.

When approached, police said the suspect ran away.

Febee, a police dog, assisted officers in locating the duffel bag in the 500-block of River Street East. Guns and ammunition were found inside it, according to police.

The Prince Albert man was located in a shed at a home in the 500-block of 6th Street East by Febee, police said.

He is facing multiple firearms-related offences as well as possession of stolen property and breaching a court order.

The accused is expected to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on June 10.