Prince Albert police seize duffel bag with guns inside

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after officers seized guns and ammunition on Friday, according to Prince Albert police.
A suspect carrying a duffle bag was deemed suspicious by an officer on routine patrol in the 600-block of 5th Avenue East shortly after 2 a.m. CT.
READ MORE: Impaired driving, weapon charges laid after woman struck by vehicle in Prince Albert
When approached, police said the suspect ran away.
Febee, a police dog, assisted officers in locating the duffel bag in the 500-block of River Street East. Guns and ammunition were found inside it, according to police.
WATCH (June 6, 2019): Saskatoon police say woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted
The Prince Albert man was located in a shed at a home in the 500-block of 6th Street East by Febee, police said.
He is facing multiple firearms-related offences as well as possession of stolen property and breaching a court order.
The accused is expected to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on June 10.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.