Maidstone area traffic stop results in drug, weapons charges for driver: RCMP

An Alberta man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop in the Maidstone, Sask., area, according to RCMP.

A driver was pulled over for travelling in excess of 60 km/h past a marked police vehicle with its emergency lights on, which is illegal, on Thursday evening.

A member with the Saskatchewan roving traffic unit said several observations during the traffic stop led to Michael Wardrop, from Cold Lake, Alta., being detained for a drug investigation.

A police dog was then used and indicated the presence of a controlled substance leading to Wardrop’s arrest, RCMP said.

A search by police discovered roughly 100 grams of cocaine, $8,000 in cash, brass knuckles, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle.

Several pills suspected to contain fentanyl were also seized, according to RCMP.

Wardrop, 25, is facing charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is currently in custody and scheduled to appear next in Lloydminster provincial court on June 3.

Maidstone is approximately 205 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.