Maidstone area traffic stop results in drug, weapons charges for driver: RCMP
An Alberta man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop in the Maidstone, Sask., area, according to RCMP.
A driver was pulled over for travelling in excess of 60 km/h past a marked police vehicle with its emergency lights on, which is illegal, on Thursday evening.
READ MORE: 3.4 kgs of cocaine seized in Regina drug bust
A member with the Saskatchewan roving traffic unit said several observations during the traffic stop led to Michael Wardrop, from Cold Lake, Alta., being detained for a drug investigation.
A police dog was then used and indicated the presence of a controlled substance leading to Wardrop’s arrest, RCMP said.
A search by police discovered roughly 100 grams of cocaine, $8,000 in cash, brass knuckles, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle.
Several pills suspected to contain fentanyl were also seized, according to RCMP.
WATCH (April 24, 2019): Sask. RCMP score significant meth bust outside Kindersley
Wardrop, 25, is facing charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He is currently in custody and scheduled to appear next in Lloydminster provincial court on June 3.
Maidstone is approximately 205 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.