Cocaine seized, trafficking charges laid in Saskatoon drug bust

Saskatoon police said over 90 grams of cocaine was seized by officers during a traffic stop, resulting in drug trafficking charges against two men.

The bust was made Wednesday evening in the 2600 block of 33rd Street West after officers said they saw activity consistent with drug trafficking.

A search of a 22-year-old found $1,050 cash and 48.8 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for distribution, police said.

A 25-year-old man had over $4,600 in cash, 44.1 grams of suspected cocaine, an electronic scale and four cell phones, according to police.

They are charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possessions of the proceeds of crime.

The 22-year-old man was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The bust was made by members of the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team (SIDEST).