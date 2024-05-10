Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Downtown violence: Stabbing in Montreal sends man to hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Friday, May 10, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Friday, May 10, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, May 10, 2024, including how a man was stabbed in the city's downtown core.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say a 52-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Cabot Square on Friday morning.

Authorities were called just after 3 a.m. to the park in downtown Montreal. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain “unclear,” said police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police believe two suspects may have been involved.

“Investigators will be relying on the security footage to try and find out what exactly happened,” Gauthier said.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but Gauthier said in an update that he is expected to survive.

Trending Now

The investigation forced the closure of a section of Ste-Catherine Street near Atwater Avenue.

Access to the Metro was closed as investigators, including the K-9 unit, combed the significantly large crime scene perimeter which included all of Cabot Square park.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices