Downtown violence: Stabbing in Montreal sends man to hospital

Montreal police say a 52-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed in Cabot Square on Friday morning.

Authorities were called just after 3 a.m. to the park in downtown Montreal. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain “unclear,” said police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.

Police believe two suspects may have been involved.

“Investigators will be relying on the security footage to try and find out what exactly happened,” Gauthier said.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but Gauthier said in an update that he is expected to survive.

The investigation forced the closure of a section of Ste-Catherine Street near Atwater Avenue.

Access to the Metro was closed as investigators, including the K-9 unit, combed the significantly large crime scene perimeter which included all of Cabot Square park.