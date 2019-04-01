RCMP charge 2 with drug-related offences following significant meth seizure

Two people are facing charges in Saskatoon after RCMP made a significant seizure of methamphetamine.

The RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime North (FSOC-North) began an investigation into drug trafficking in Saskatoon and the surrounding area in December 2018.

As a result of that investigation, RCMP stopped a vehicle leaving a home in Meacham, Sask., and police said two of the main suspects in the investigation were arrested.

The vehicle stop yielded a seizure of meth, including two large packages weighing a total of over five pounds.

FSOC-North also seized the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Saskatoon and had been given a new vehicle identification number.

Investigators later searched a Meacham home and a business in the 600-block of Avenue N South in Saskatoon.

At the home, officers located cocaine, meth, $10,100 cash, loaded guns, ammunition, scales, a crossbow, a Taser, bear spray and six cellphones.

Five stolen vehicles were recovered at the business along with false sale sheets, according to police.

James William Mallett, 58, and Jenna Marie Beamish, 45, are facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, laundering proceeds of crime, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Beamish is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on April 2, while Mallett is scheduled to appear on April 4. Both of the accused are from Saskatoon.

Meacham is roughly 55 kilometres east of Saskatoon.