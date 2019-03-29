Saskatchewan RCMP seize meth inside SUV stopped for window tinting

Saskatchewan RCMP say drug trafficking charges have been laid after a vehicle was stopped for illegal window tinting earlier this week.

A member of the RCMP “F” division traffic unit pulled over the eastbound 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Highway 16 west of Maidstone, Sask., around 4:30 p.m. CT on March 27.

The Mounties said they became suspicious of illegal drug possession and detained the SUV’s driver and lone passenger.

Evidence obtained during the detention led to a search of the vehicle. Roughly 0.6 pounds of methamphetamine was seized from inside the SUV as well as cash and a digital scale.

Eric Arthur Pemberton, 45, and Akol Acuil Piok, 31, are facing charges of possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

RCMP said Pemberton is from Spruce Grove, Alta., and Piok hails from Regina.

The Grand Cherokee was also seized.

Maidstone is approximately 205 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.