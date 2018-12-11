Meth, cocaine seized in bust outside of Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton RCMP said a traffic stop outside the eastern Saskatchewan city resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars in street drugs.

Police said a vehicle heading east on Highway 16 was stopped early Monday morning as it neared the city.

Officers said they turned up a large quantity of cocaine and meth when they searched the vehicle.

The street value of the meth is estimated between $10,000 and $14,000, according to police, and the cocaine has an estimated value of between $8,000 and $9,000.

Clark Protz, 51, and Crystal Ford, 36, both from Yorkton, are charged with possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Yorkton provincial court.