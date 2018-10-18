Crime
October 18, 2018 4:14 pm

$500K of cannabis seized in Saskatchewan by RCMP

Prince Albert RCMP said a significant amount of marijuana was seized Monday at a storage locker in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Prince Albert RCMP / Supplied
RCMP have seized roughly half-a-million dollars in cannabis and charged two men in a crack-down on cannabis trafficking in the Prince Albert, Sask., area.

Police said the investigation led to a Saskatoon man as a possible suspect and searches of three homes and a storage locker were carried out in the city.

Authorities said between $275,000 and $290,000 in cannabis resin (shatter) was seized, along with cannabis marijuana with a street value between $200,000 and $230,000.

Police said they also seized crack cocaine, cash, and a Ruger .357 handgun.

A Ruger .357 handgun seized in a Saskatchewan drug bust.

Prince Albert RCMP / Supplied

Aurel Pintea, 55, and Laszlo Ciupac, 51, are facing charges that include unlawful possession of cannabis and cocaine, and a number of weapons-related offences.

Pintea is also charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men will appear on Oct. 22 in Saskatoon provincial court.

