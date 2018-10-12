Police issue warning about carfentanil after drug bust uncovers pills in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning the public about the dangers of taking illicit drugs after a bust recovered pills believed to contain carfentanil in the Evergreen neighbourhood.

Officials said exposure to a very small amount of this drug could be fatal through ingestion, inhalation or absorption through the skin.

Since August, members of the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) had been conducting an investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers arrested three people in a vehicle in the area of Ruth Street and Lorne Avenue on Oct. 11. SIDEST found marijuana, cocaine, cell phones, a can of bear spray, and over $10,000 cash.

As a result of the arrests, a home was searched in the 100-block of Maningas Bend.

Officers found 2,390 fake Oxycontin pills that were a light green in colour. SPS said preliminary testing on the pills identified the presence of carfentanil.

Carfentanil is a derivative of fentanyl, but can be 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

During the search, SIDEST also seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine packaged for distribution, 0.4 pounds of cocaine packaged for distribution, six fentanyl pills, a scale, vacuum sealer, mixing materials and over $20,000 cash.

The two men, aged 27 and 28, and 24-year-old woman are facing drug-related charges.