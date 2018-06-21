Kindersley RCMP warn of illicit drugs after suspected overdose death

Kindersley RCMP are warning people about the dangers of taking illicit drugs from unregulated sources after a suspected overdose death.

A 22-year-old man was reported in medical distress at a home in Kindersley at around 11:30 a.m. CT on Thursday. Paramedics took him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe this sudden death may be the result of a drug overdose, however, the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

The exact cause of death is expected to take some time to confirm, according to officials. The office of the chief coroner is working with investigators.

Kindersley RCMP were also advised on Tuesday about a different 22-year-old man who had reportedly suffered a drug overdose. He was treated and released from hospital.

Police said public safety is a concern in situations like these.

Street drugs are often represented as one thing but can unknowingly contain other substances such as fentanyl.

Anyone concerned about the presence of fentanyl or carfentanil should leave the area immediately and call 911.

RCMP said they are collaborating with domestic and international law enforcement partners to address illicit opioids by pursuing criminal networks that fuel this public health threat.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.