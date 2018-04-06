Bail denied for third person charged after fatal Saskatoon overdoses

The third person charged after a string of Saskatoon overdoses believed to be from cocaine laced with fentanyl will remain in custody.

Facing drug trafficking and weapons charges, 21-year-old Japmanjot Grewal was denied bail Friday.

He’s charged alongside Azam Kabani and Shervin Beeharry – both 19 – after multiple overdoses occurring Mar. 10 at multiple addresses in Saskatoon.

In a matter of hours, six people overdosed. Three people died.

According to police, Kabani and Beeharry are from Burnaby, B.C. and Grewal is from Calgary. Kabani has been released on bail, while Beeharry was denied bail.

Evidence presented during bail hearings cannot be reported due to routine publication bans.

The overdoses prompted Saskatoon police to make the unusual decision to release a suspected drug dealer’s phone number.

Officers also asked the public to turn in cocaine at the Saskatoon police headquarters if they bought it from a person known as “Lil Joe” or “Joe Bro.”

As of Thursday, no one had dropped off any drugs.

Saskatoon police continue to investigate the deaths and homicide-related charges are not being ruled out.