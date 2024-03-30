Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police charge mother in overdose death of one-year-old infant

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
A woman whose infant son was fatally exposed to fentanyl in 2022 has been charged in his death. File image - the Winnipeg police headquarters downtown. View image in full screen
A woman whose infant son was fatally exposed to fentanyl in 2022 has been charged in his death. File image - the Winnipeg police headquarters downtown.
A 33-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in the drug-related death of her one-year-old son.

Winnipeg police say in December 2022, the mother of Romeo Stewart called 911 after he became unresponsive at her home in the 300 block of Sherbrook Street.

A family member provided medical care for the infant until first responders brought him to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Results from the autopsy and toxicology reports showed the boy’s death resulted from high levels of fentanyl and carfentanyl which he was exposed to within the residence.

On Friday, March 29, 15 months after the child’s death, officers charged the mother with failing to provide the necessities of life.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

