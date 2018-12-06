‘Significant’ drug bust in Pinehouse Lake, Sask.

Pinehouse Lake RCMP said they made a “significant” drug seizure in the northern Saskatchewan community.

Police said a traffic stop led them to search a house on Dec. 2 after receiving information during a traffic stop that drugs were being sold at the home.

Officers seized 43 grams of crack cocaine, 24 grams of cannabis resin, roughly $12,000 in cash, and a cell phone, according to RCMP.

Police said the street value of the drugs was $4,500.

Vanessa Andrade, 26, who is from Calgary, is charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, a possession of the proceeds of crime.

She will appear Thursday in La Ronge provincial court.

Pinehouse Lake is roughly 515 kilometres north of Saskatoon.