Winnipeg police service initiates western Canada crime fight

The Winnipeg Police Service will be sharing details about a collaboration against organized crime in the western provinces.
Speaking from the Manitoba Public Insurance offices on Plessis Road Thursday, WPS will be joined by RCMP, the Justice Minister and other city officials.
Global News will aim to livestream the proceedings, which begin at 11 a.m., here on our web page.
