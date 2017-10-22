Crime
October 22, 2017 12:39 pm
Updated: October 22, 2017 12:41 pm

Winnipeg police make multiple drug-related arrests

By Reporter  Global News
Winnipeg police have laid charges in connection with two separate drug-related incidents in the city.

On Saturday, police pulled over a vehicle in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. Two men and a woman were arrested after police found a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

Police also seized cell-phones, digital scales and drug packaging material.

Investigators believe that these arrests and the seized items are related to drug trafficking in the city.

Robert Trevor Lander, a 41-year-old Winnipeg man, Annette Lucy Letendre, a 40-year-old Winnipeg woman and a 38-year-old man from Elie, Manitoba are all facing multiple drug-related charges.

Charges have also been laid against three men in connection with another drug related incident earlier this month.

It happened on October 2nd in the 25 hundred block of Waverley Street.

Police seized crack cocaine, cocaine, a marijuana concentrate, money and a 9 mm handgun with a loaded magazine.

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, a 21-year-old, Joseph Sunday Frangi, a 25-year-old and Simalew Tolcha Mammo, a 27-year-old man, all from Winnipeg, are facing various charges. They were detained in custody.

