October 20, 2017 1:11 pm

Winnipeg police find shotgun and drugs on intoxicated man

By Reporter  CJOB

Police recovered a shotgun and drugs from a bag after responding to a call about a drunk man in the North End Thursday morning.

A Winnipeg man faces a number of offences after police were asked to remove an intoxicated person from a North End residence Thursday morning.

Officers were patrolling the area of Arlington Street and Manitoba Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when they were flagged down by a bystander, who told them about the drunk individual in the 600 block of Manitoba.

The man was located, and police found two concealed knives on him.

A nearby bag was also recovered, that contained a sawed-off shotgun, about $300 worth of Ketamine, a single .22 calibre cartridge and identification in the man’s name.

Justin Roddy Dunsford, 33, was arrested and remains in custody.

He faces numerous charges, including possession of a scheduled substance, possession of a weapon and possession of a restricted firearm.

