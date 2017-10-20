Winnipeg police find shotgun and drugs on intoxicated man

A Winnipeg man faces a number of offences after police were asked to remove an intoxicated person from a North End residence Thursday morning.
Officers were patrolling the area of Arlington Street and Manitoba Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when they were flagged down by a bystander, who told them about the drunk individual in the 600 block of Manitoba.
The man was located, and police found two concealed knives on him.
A nearby bag was also recovered, that contained a sawed-off shotgun, about $300 worth of Ketamine, a single .22 calibre cartridge and identification in the man’s name.
Justin Roddy Dunsford, 33, was arrested and remains in custody.
He faces numerous charges, including possession of a scheduled substance, possession of a weapon and possession of a restricted firearm.
