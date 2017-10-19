North End residence caught up in gunfire Wednesday night

Winnipeg police said no one was injured when a home in the 300 block of Salter Street was shot up Wednesday night.

The Tactical Support team was dispatched to the North End neighbourhood around 11:30 p.m. following a report of shots being fired.

Police arrived to find shell casings outside behind the residence. There were reportedly five adults in the home when the incident took place. Police have not released any information as to whether they have any suspects.

WPS Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.