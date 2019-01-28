Saskatoon police find 2kg of meth inside car

Saskatoon police have charged three people in connection to a methamphetamine trafficking investigation.
Members of the guns and gangs unit first searched a home in the 200-block of Pinehouse Place on the evening of Jan. 26, where they said they found drug packaging materials and containers with meth residue.
A 2016 Chrysler 300 was also searched as part of the investigation.
Inside the car was nearly two kilograms of pre-packaged meth, according to police.
A 23-year-old Saskatoon man, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., and a 23-year-old Vancouver woman were arrested.
All are charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.
