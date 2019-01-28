Crime
January 28, 2019 2:51 pm
Updated: January 28, 2019 2:59 pm

Saskatoon police find 2kg of meth inside car

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Tracy Muggli, the director of mental health and addictions with Saskatchewan Health Authority, talks about the meth problem in Saskatoon, and efforts to battle the epidemic.

A A

Saskatoon police have charged three people in connection to a methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Members of the guns and gangs unit first searched a home in the 200-block of Pinehouse Place on the evening of Jan. 26, where they said they found drug packaging materials and containers with meth residue.

READ MORE: Cocaine charge for man fleeing from Saskatoon police in truck

A 2016 Chrysler 300 was also searched as part of the investigation.

Inside the car was nearly two kilograms of pre-packaged meth, according to police.

READ MORE: Man sentenced in one of Saskatoon’s biggest drug busts

A 23-year-old Saskatoon man, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., and a 23-year-old Vancouver woman were arrested.

All are charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Chrysler 300
Drug Trafficking
Guns and Gangs Unit
Meth
Methamphetamine
Pinehouse Place
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Vancouver

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.