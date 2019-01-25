Makeshift firearm found in stolen truck: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police said a man wanted on several charges, including intimidating a justice participant and extortion, was caught after a stolen truck chase.

An officer spotted the truck Thursday evening in the area of 108th Street and a check determined it had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police said the air support unit picked up the truck on Circle Drive and was followed into northern residential areas where ground units successfully deployed a tire deflation device.

The truck continued into the north industrial area, police said, where it was abandoned in the 2300-block of Miller Avenue.

A man and a woman who fled from the truck were caught by officers and a search of the truck turned up a makeshift firearm and ammunition.

Police said the 26-year-old man has a lifetime firearm and ammunition ban, and the 18-year-old woman was on probation for previous firearms-related offences.

Both are facing multiple firearm charges. The woman is also facing failing to stop for police and dangerous driving charges.

They are scheduled to appear Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.

