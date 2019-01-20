Saskatoon man charged for allegedly pointing firearm at witness

A 30-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges that include carrying a concealed weapon and pointing a firearm.

Saskatoon police were called to a convenience store Saturday evening just before 6 p.m. for a report of a man allegedly stealing and pointing a gun at a witness.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was located by officers shortly after in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue North.

An investigation confirmed the firearm to be a replica pellet pistol.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man was also charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property valued at under $5,000, possession of crystal methamphetamine, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

He appeared before a Justice of the Peace Sunday morning.