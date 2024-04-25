Jury selected for Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing 4 women

Send this page to someone via email

The jury was selected Thursday for the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women.

Nine women and three men will decide if Jeremy Skibicki is guilty of four counts of first-degree murder.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Skibicki is accused of murdering Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Mercedes Myron and an unknown victim Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman. She has not been found.

The partial remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill in the spring of 2022.

Police believe the remains of Harris and Myran are at Prairie Green Landfill outside of the city.

In a busy and emotional courtroom Thursday, potential jurors were asked seven questions by a judge to deem them fit to be a juror in this case. Twelve were chosen, along with two alternates.

Skibicki, wearing a grey T-shirt and with a bald head, beard and glasses, sat in the courtroom expressing no emotion while the jury was chosen.

Countrywide protests were held after police said they would not search the Prairie Green Landfill for Harris and Myran, but last month the federal and Manitoba governments committed $40 million for a search.

The trial begins Monday. There are some constitutional challenges to deal with before the jury is required. The jury will be attending on May 8th.