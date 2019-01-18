Man sought in Saskatoon apartment building stabbing

Saskatoon police have released more details of a suspect in a stabbing at an apartment building.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed on the morning on Jan. 11 at the building in the 300-block of 6th Avenue North.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of what police believed were non-life-threatening.

Detectives with the targeted enforcement section have identified Abirawan Aninda Khan as the suspect in the stabbing.

The 20-year-old Saskatoon man is five foot nine inches with a slim build, long brown hair, and a beard. His right arm and shoulder are heavily tattooed.

Police said Khan is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.