Crime
January 18, 2019 11:09 am

Man sought in Saskatoon apartment building stabbing

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Abirawan Aninda Khan is wanted for aggravated assault in a Saskatoon apartment building stabbing.

Saskatoon Police / Supplied
A A

Saskatoon police have released more details of a suspect in a stabbing at an apartment building.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed on the morning on Jan. 11 at the building in the 300-block of 6th Avenue North.

READ MORE: Suspect jumps out of moving truck before it collides with Saskatoon Transit bus

He was taken to hospital for treatment of what police believed were non-life-threatening.

Detectives with the targeted enforcement section have identified Abirawan Aninda Khan as the suspect in the stabbing.

The 20-year-old Saskatoon man is five foot nine inches with a slim build, long brown hair, and a beard. His right arm and shoulder are heavily tattooed.

READ MORE: Cocaine charge for man fleeing from Saskatoon police in truck

Police said Khan is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
6th Avenue North
6th Avenue North Saskatoon
Abirawan Aninda Khan
Aggravated Assault
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Stabbing
Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.