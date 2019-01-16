Arrest warrant issued in Saskatoon shooting

Saskatoon police identified a 30-year-old man they believe is responsible for a shooting this past weekend.

A 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was found the morning of Jan. 12 by officers inside a home in the 100-block of Avenue T South. He was taken to hospital and last reported in serious, but stable condition.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Nigel William Stonefish.

He is wanted for aggravated assault, recklessly discharging a gun as well as several other Criminal Code offences.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

