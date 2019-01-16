Crime
January 16, 2019 5:35 pm

Arrest warrant issued in Saskatoon shooting

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police released this photo of Nigel William Stonefish, 30, who is wanted for aggravated assault, and recklessly discharging a gun.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police identified a 30-year-old man they believe is responsible for a shooting this past weekend.

A 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was found the morning of Jan. 12 by officers inside a home in the 100-block of Avenue T South. He was taken to hospital and last reported in serious, but stable condition.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Nigel William Stonefish.

He is wanted for aggravated assault, recklessly discharging a gun as well as several other Criminal Code offences.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

