Man attacked with machete during break and enter in Saskatoon

A man is recovering in hospital after Saskatoon police said he was assaulted during a break and enter.

Police said they were called to the 1500-block of Avenue B North early Saturday morning for a report of an injured man.

READ MORE: Saskatoon boy arrested after Dundonald convenience store robbery

He told officers two men, armed with a handgun and a machete, broke into his home and demanded cash.

The 25-year-old was assaulted with the machete when he tried to run from his home, police said.

He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Weyburn police charge 3 men in connection with homicide investigation

Police said the two suspects, who had their faces covered with bandanas, are in their early 30s and possibly Indigenous.

The first suspect is roughly six-foot two and 280 pounds, while the second suspect is estimated at five-foot six and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH BELOW: 3 arrested after Saskatoon cab driver assaulted and robbed