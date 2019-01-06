Canada
January 6, 2019 2:08 pm

Weyburn, Sask. police investigate death in Friday night home invasion

By The Canadian Press

The Weyburn Police Service investigate after an 18-year-old man was killed during a home invasion Friday night in Weyburn, Sask.

Police in Saskatchewan says an 18-year-old man has died in an alleged home invasion.

The Weyburn Police Service said officers secured the premises after getting a call about a home invasion involving firearms on Friday night.

They said they later learned that two males had arrived at Weyburn General Hospital with injuries.

One of them died early Saturday.

Police say two 23-year-old men have been arrested and a homicide investigation is underway.

