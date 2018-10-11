Police seize cocaine and cash in Weyburn, Sask.

Two men have been arrested and charged after police seized cocaine and cash from them over Thanksgiving weekend.

In the first incident, on Oct. 4, Weyburn/Radville RCMP stopped a vehicle and upon investigating discovered cocaine and cash.

A 22-year-old man from Edmonton, Alta., has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In the second incident, on Oct. 7, officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was found and an amount of cocaine and cash were also discovered.

An 18-year-old man from Calgary, Alta., has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear in court in Weyburn on Nov. 13, 2018.