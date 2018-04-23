3 people arrested after drugs, money found in south Regina home

On April 21, a drug search warrant was carried out by the Regina Drug Unit, Street Gang Unit, Community Services Division (Patrol), and other support units at a home in the south end of Regina.

Police said the search revealed cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, Canadian & U.S. currency, multiple cellphones and packaging.

As a result, two men and one woman have been charged and arrested.

The police have not released the names of the individuals, however, all three made their first court appearance on their charges on April 23 at 9:30 a.m.