Police seize a rifle, pills, alleged drugs, a hatchet, two machetes and multiple knives from Regina home

A 47-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges after allegedly breaching conditions not to possess firearms. He also faces drug trafficking charges as the result of a search of his home.

On April 1, at around 9:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a house in the 1100 block of Angus Street as they were concerned about the safety of children inside the residence, when it was alleged there were firearms inside, contrary to an undertaking.

The 47-year-old man was on several conditions not to possess firearms.

Upon arrival, police surrounded the house, resulting in three males emerging. One was detained as part of the weapons investigation.

A search of the home lead to police finding a 15-year-old girl and another small child inside, and after finding a rifle, officers then obtained a search warrant.

The search warrant was executed at approximately 1:15 a.m. on April 2 where police secured and seized the rifle, along with quantities of pills, a potential drug, a hatchet, two machetes, a hunting knife and with other knives.

Jason David Henderson, 47, of Regina, now faces multiple charges, including five counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, breach of undertaking, and careless use of a firearm.

Henderson made his first court appearance on these charges in court on Monday, April 2.