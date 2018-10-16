Weyburn RCMP charge 23-year-old man with fleeing police
A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police near Weyburn, Sask.
Derek Debnam’s charges include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and flight from police.
Weyburn RCMP received a call of an erratic driver travelling south on Highway 35 towards Weyburn at around 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Police were able to locate the vehicle, but say the driver refused to stop.
At one point, police say the driver turned around and accelerated at a high rate of speed toward the police vehicle, forcing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.
The suspect drove through a ditch to evade police, where he lost control and got stuck, police say.
RCMP approached the suspect, but police say he managed to drive the vehicle out of the ditch and flee the scene.
Due to safety concerns, police discontinued their efforts.
Officers located the vehicle a short time later outside of Weyburn with the suspect still inside, and he was arrested.
Police determined the suspect was disqualified from driving and that the vehicle was stolen.
Debnam appeared in Regina provincial court on Oct. 15.
