Crime
October 16, 2018 2:01 pm

Regina police search for two male suspects involved in robbery

By Online Producer  Global News

Police were called to a business in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street on Oct. 15 at around 8:40 p.m. in response to a robbery at a local business.

File / Global News
A A

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in a robbery investigation.

Police were called to a business in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street on Oct. 15 at around 8:40 p.m. in response to a robbery at a local business.

READ MORE: Regina police, Office of the Chief Coroner investigate death in North Central

The first suspect is described as wearing a red hat, black hoodie, black bandana covering his face, blue jeans and gloves.

The second suspect is described as wearing a beige hat, black hoodie, black jacket, red bandana covering his face, black pants and gloves.

READ MORE: Regina men charged after discovery of stolen vehicle

Both men took up off in a grey SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime Stoppers
Investigation
Local Business
Public
Regina Police Service
robbery investigation
Suspect
SUV

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News