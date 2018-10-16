Regina police search for two male suspects involved in robbery

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in a robbery investigation.

Police were called to a business in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street on Oct. 15 at around 8:40 p.m. in response to a robbery at a local business.

The first suspect is described as wearing a red hat, black hoodie, black bandana covering his face, blue jeans and gloves.

The second suspect is described as wearing a beige hat, black hoodie, black jacket, red bandana covering his face, black pants and gloves.

Both men took up off in a grey SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).