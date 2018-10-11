Regina men charged after discovery of stolen vehicle

Police have charged two Regina men after catching them with a stolen vehicle near the Highland Park neighbourhood.

On Oct. 10 around 10 p.m., officers noticed a vehicle on Scarth Street and 2nd Avenue North, eventually discovering it was stolen after investigating the license plate.

Police followed the vehicle which stopped in an alley behind the 200 block of Toronto Street. Two men fled from the vehicle but officers were able to arrest them quickly and without any incident.

Twenty-three year-old Jordan Joseph Lylyk of Regina, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with undertaking.

He will appear in provincial court for these charges on Nov. 21, at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty-two year-old Cain Andrew Crawford of Regina, is charged with mischief under $5,000.

He appeared in provincial court for these charges on Oct. 11, at 9:30 a.m.