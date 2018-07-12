Spike in vehicle thefts prompts Regina Police prevention encouragement

The Regina Police Service (RPS) recorded 25 auto thefts between July 3 and July 10. This has the RPS encouraging residents to adopt crime-prevention strategies to help deter thieves.

This includes always locking your vehicle, removing valuables when you are not inside (including spare keys, key fobs and garage door openers) and park in well-lit areas.

The RPS said that July 3 through 10 saw 22 auto thefts last year. As of the end of May, 2018, there have been 510 reported auto thefts in Regina. In 2017, there were 354 at the end of May. This represents a 44 per cent increase.

READ MORE: Vehicle thefts on the rise in Regina

Honda Civics appear to be targeted for theft more often in Regina. The RPS said that while all vehicles are potential targets, Civic owners are encouraged to step up their crime prevention game.

In addition to vehicle thefts, police are noticing a slight increase in stolen license plates. Police said plates are often stolen by vehicle thieves who use them in the hope of avoiding detection by swapping plates.

RPS statistics show that Ford F-150 and F-250 license plates are being stolen more often.

READ MORE: Keys left in vehicles adding to spike in Saskatchewan vehicle thefts

Police encourage motorists to check their plates regularly, and ensure they have the proper ones. Any thefts should be reported to police.

The RPS said that no solution is 100 per cent effective in eliminating crime. Practicing prevention methods can help discourage potential thieves and it only takes minutes.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around vehicles is asked to call either the Regina Police Serivce at 306-777-6500, or 911 if you witness a crime in progress.