Regina police arrest 3 adults and 2 teens after chasing stolen SUV

Officers managed to catch them after chasing them around the North Central neighbourhood.

On Oct. 6, 2018, at around 12:15 a.m., police noticed a white SUV travelling west on 5th Avenue at King Street.

A query of the license plate confirmed that the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Before police could activate emergency lights and sirens, the suspect drove away at a high speed.

At around 12:30 a.m., the suspect vehicle was discovered by police in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Rothwell Crescent. Police observed two men exit the vehicle, and then the vehicle fled the scene at high speed.

One man was arrested and charged. The second male was tracked by the K9 unit and, shortly after, was apprehended and charged.

The vehicle was observed again at around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Albert Street and 3rd Avenue.

Three suspects exited and fled from the vehicle. Two of the suspects were apprehended, and a perimeter was set up for the third suspect. The third suspect was located by the K9 unit and apprehended at around 2:10 a.m.

Nineteen year-old Kashtin Earlin Creed Quewezance, of Regina, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, fail to comply with probation order and fail to comply with undertaking.

Quewezance appeared in provincial court on these charges on Oct. 9, at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty-one year-old Darnell Jade Brass, of Regina, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and fail to comply with undertaking.

Nineteen year-old Issaiah Jeremy Severight, of Regina, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Brass and Severight will appear in provincial court on these charges on Nov. 19, at 9:30 a.m.

A 17 year-old from Regina, who cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, fail to comply with disposition and fail to comply with undertaking.

He made his first appearance in provincial youth court on these charges Oct. 9, at 9:30 a.m.

A 16 year-old girl from Regina, who cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

She will make her first appearance in provincial youth court on these charges on Nov. 19, at 9:30 a.m.