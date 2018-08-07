20-year-old charged after car chase in north Regina

Twenty-year-old Michael Ethan Obey of Regina faces several charges, including careless use of firearms, after a car chase early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of Albert Street North after the victim of an earlier auto theft had spotted his vehicle stopped at a business in that area.

Officers quickly deployed a spike belt, but the stolen vehicle continued driving south on Albert Street.

The fleeing vehicle made a few more turns, but lost speed as the tires deflated.

Officers also noticed items being thrown out of the vehicle on 6th Avenue – including a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Police managed to arrest one male immediately after the vehicle was abandoned in the area of the 1300 block of Wascana Street.

It’s believed there were at least two other suspects in the same vehicle.

Twenty-year-old Micheal Ethan Obey, of Regina, is charged with:

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Breach of Probation [733.1(1) CC];

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition

Careless Use of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Obey made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Police continue to investigate.