August 7, 2018 5:43 pm

20-year-old charged after car chase in north Regina

Twenty year-old Michael Ethan Obey of Regina faces several charges, including careless use of firearms, after the car chase that took place early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of Albert Street North after the victim of an earlier auto theft had spotted his vehicle stopped at a business in that area.

Officers quickly deployed a spike belt, but the stolen vehicle continued driving south on Albert Street.

The fleeing vehicle made a few more turns, but lost speed as the tires deflated.

Officers also noticed items being thrown out of the vehicle on 6th Avenue – including a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Police managed to arrest one male immediately after the vehicle was abandoned in the area of the 1300 block of Wascana Street.

It’s believed there were at least two other suspects in the same vehicle.

Twenty-year-old Micheal Ethan Obey, of Regina, is charged with:

  • Possession of Automobile Master Key
  • Breach of Probation [733.1(1) CC];
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
  • Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer
  • Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition
  • Careless Use of a Firearm
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Obey made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Police continue to investigate.

