Police looking to identify man after a car was stolen in Regina

The Regina Police Service is looking for help in identifying an individual in a recent car theft.

On Oct. 3 at around 1:30 a.m., a suspect approached a business on the 700 block of Broad Street on a bicycle. He then broke into the garage, got into a vehicle, drove it out of the garage, collected his bicycle and drove away.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2018 Audi RS7 with dark sport rims, with license plate 717 KVJ.

The suspect appears to be Caucasian, medium build, around 30-50 years-old, wearing black clothes and dark coloured shoes with white accents.

If you know the identity of this individual, or have seen this stolen car since Oct. 3, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.