Regina police, Office of the Chief Coroner investigate death in North Central
The Regina Police Service is investing a death in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood on Sunday.
Available information is limited, but it’s known that the incident occurred at 949 Cameron Street.
The investigation is ongoing as the Office of the Chief Coroner and police continue to gather information.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at (306)777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
