Police investigating after man allegedly shot in North Central Regina
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Central Regina on Sunday night.
At around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Elphinstone Street after a man was allegedly injured after a firearm was discharged.
EMS brought the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are currently no suspects in custody, however, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
