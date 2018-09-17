Police investigating after man allegedly shot in North Central Regina

Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Central Regina on Sunday night.

At around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Elphinstone Street after a man was allegedly injured after a firearm was discharged.

EMS brought the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects in custody, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.