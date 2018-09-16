Regina police investigating alleged home invasion

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after an alleged home invasion and robbery on Saturday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Procter Place at approximately 8 p.m. for reports of a break and enter in progress.

Police said a lone man allegedly entered the residence and threatened a 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both of whom were able to escape.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, identification and other belongings, police said.

The suspect is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a large build, shaved head and no facial hair and was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).