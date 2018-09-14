Police investigate northeast Regina knifepoint robbery

A Regina police investigation is underway following an armed robbery which took place in the 6000 block of Rochdale Boulevard.

Around 11:35 p.m. Thursday, a male suspect with a hooded sweatshirt approached an employee who was walking to a vehicle at a business parking lot.

The male was armed with a knife and is described as skinny with a fair complexion and a slight beard.

He demanded money and personal belongings from the victim.

Fortunately, nobody suffered injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.