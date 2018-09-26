Two Regina men charged in overnight tire and rim theft

Two Regina men are facing charges of theft under $5,000 after reports of theft in progress in southeast Regina.

Police were called about the suspected theft just before midnight on Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of Crosbie Crescent. The caller said two men appeared to be removing items from the backyard of a home, moving back and forth between the yard and a parked truck.

Police observed a grey Dodge truck in the area that matched the description in the area. Police approached the vehicle while is was stopped in front of a residence on Chuka Drive. The driver and passenger were detained, and police confirmed that 12 tires and rims in the back of the truck were stolen. A spool of cooper wire was also found in the suspect vehicle. The stolen items were returned to their owners.

As a result of the investigation, charges were placed against both men, and it was found the passenger is the subject of outstanding warrants.

Both Eric Charles Favel, 29, and Raymond Peter Sparvier, 37, have been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime for the tires and another count for the copper wire.

Favel was also charged with possession of break-in instruments and breach of an undertaking.

Both men appeared in court on Sept. 26 at 2:00 p.m.