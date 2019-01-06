Saskatoon boy arrested after Dundonald convenience store robbery: Police

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after robbing a convenience store in Saskatoon’s Dundonald neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police received a 911 call at around noon from a store employee who said a person wearing a mask robbed him at gunpoint.

One of the responding officers confronted a suspicious-looking individual in the area shortly thereafter, who then fled on foot.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was apprehended.

A K-9 article search was done in the area, where police located an imitation firearm, believed to be used in the offence.

Cash, cigarettes and the mask worn during the robbery were found on the suspect.

The suspect’s charges include robbery using an imitation firearm and committing an offence while having his face masked or disguised.

He will make his first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday morning.

