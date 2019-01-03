Men armed with gun and baseball bat rob North Battleford, Sask. store

Battlefords RCMP said a very small amount of cash was stolen by two men from a North Battleford, Sask., store.

The armed robbery in the 1700-block of 100th Street happened early in the morning on Jan. 3.

READ MORE: Delivery driver robbed in Saskatoon by woman armed with handgun

Police were told two men entered the business with their hoods up and faces covered. RCMP said one man pointed a gun at a store employee while the other produced a baseball bat and demanded money.

They then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Man arrested trying to pass off fake $100 bills in the Battlefords

One suspect is described as roughly five-foot 10, heavy set, and wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants, and red shoes.

The second suspect is roughly five-foot eight, thin, and wearing a red and black plaid jacket with a black hoodie underneath, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.