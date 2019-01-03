Men armed with gun and baseball bat rob North Battleford, Sask. store

Battlefords RCMP said a very small amount of cash was stolen by two men from a North Battleford, Sask., store.
The armed robbery in the 1700-block of 100th Street happened early in the morning on Jan. 3.
Police were told two men entered the business with their hoods up and faces covered. RCMP said one man pointed a gun at a store employee while the other produced a baseball bat and demanded money.
They then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
No injuries were reported.
One suspect is described as roughly five-foot 10, heavy set, and wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants, and red shoes.
The second suspect is roughly five-foot eight, thin, and wearing a red and black plaid jacket with a black hoodie underneath, and grey shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
