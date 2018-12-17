Crime
December 17, 2018 1:47 pm

Delivery driver robbed in Saskatoon by woman armed with handgun

A driver said he was robbed by a woman while making a delivery Friday evening in Saskatoon.

A delivery driver said a woman armed with a handgun robbed him early Friday evening.

The driver told Saskatoon police he was making a delivery in the 1600-block of 19th Street West when he was approached by a woman.

He said she pointed a handgun at him and demanded cash and his cellphone.

She then took off in his car.

Police said the car was recovered a short time later in the 100-block of Avenue T South.

The driver was not physically injured in the robbery.

Police are looking for a woman with dark hair and possibly a tattoo on her right wrist. She was wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

