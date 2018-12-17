Delivery driver robbed in Saskatoon by woman armed with handgun
A delivery driver said a woman armed with a handgun robbed him early Friday evening.
The driver told Saskatoon police he was making a delivery in the 1600-block of 19th Street West when he was approached by a woman.
He said she pointed a handgun at him and demanded cash and his cellphone.
She then took off in his car.
Police said the car was recovered a short time later in the 100-block of Avenue T South.
The driver was not physically injured in the robbery.
Police are looking for a woman with dark hair and possibly a tattoo on her right wrist. She was wearing a black sweater and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
