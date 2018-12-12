Store employee threatened with knife during robbery in Saskatoon: police 

Saskatoon police said two men reportedly robbed a convenience store in the Dundonald neighbourhood Tuesday night.

An employee told responding officers he saw two men putting on masks as they approached the business in the 100-block of Wedge Road. The employee attempted to lock the door, but the suspects managed to get in.

According to police, one of the suspects threatened the man with a knife while the other stole cash and cigarettes.

Both then fled the strip mall on foot toward 33rd Street West. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as wearing a blue, checkered jacket with brown pants. He was carrying a blue duffel bag.

No description for the second suspect was available.

Police said this is the second armed robbery to occur within four days at the strip mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.