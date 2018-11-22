Loss prevention officer stabbed trying to stop theft at Saskatoon Safeway

A 46-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after being confronted by a loss prevention officer (LPO) at a Safeway in Saskatoon.

Officers were called to the 300-block of 33rd Street West at around 9 p.m. CT on Nov. 21.

Saskatoon police said they arrived to find a physical altercation taking place between the LPO and an unknown man in the parking lot.

Bystanders informed police the man had stolen from the store, and when confronted, he stabbed the LPO.

The officer said they issued verbal commands and took the suspect into custody.

Police said further investigation found the man had attempted to stab the LPO in the chest several times but was unsuccessful due to a protective vest. However, police said the man had stabbed the LPO again, this time in the shoulder area.

The 33-year-old LPO was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police seized a knife and hydromorphone from the man.

He is also facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of hydromorphone, and theft under $5,000.