Convenience store employee injured in Saskatoon robbery

A convenience store employee was injured during an early morning robbery in Saskatoon.

Police said two men entered the store in the 3300-block of 8th Street East at around 4:45 a.m. CT.

They went behind the counter and struck the lone employee several times in the head and back.

One man then threw a cash register drawer through the front door.

The pair made off with cash and cigarettes.

The employee was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no word on his condition.

Police have little information on the description of the suspects.

The first was wearing a grey sweat suit, a black hat, and possibly white shoes. The second suspect had short hair and was wearing a black and red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.