Hotel employee taped to chair, robbed: Saskatoon police

An employee at a Saskatoon hotel said he was taped to a chair and robbed by two masked and armed men.

Saskatoon police said they were called early in the morning on Nov. 27 to the hotel in the 1400-block of 22nd Street West for an unknown problem.

Officers said they arrived to find a visibly shaken staff member who was hiding in a locked room.

Police were told by the employee when he entered a common room, he saw two men, one armed with a knife and the other with a BB gun.

He said they ordered him to sit in a chair and then taped him to a chair.

His wallet, car and work keys, glasses, and a computer were taken, he said, and then they left in his blue 2008 Nissan Altima.

Police said the employee was not physically harmed.

The first suspect is roughly six feet tall and was wearing a beige or black jacket with fur on the hood.

The second suspect roughly five-foot seven and had on an oversized black jacket.

Both were wearing black balaclavas to cover their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.